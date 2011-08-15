* To finance deal from existing cash, bank facilities

Aug 15 British electrical engineering firm Spectris Plc agreed to buy privately held Omega Engineering for $475 million to strengthen its industrial controls business.

Egham, Surrey-based Spectris, which serves various industries, including mining, pharmaceuticals and transportation, said it would finance the deal from its existing cash and bank facilities.

Spectris expects the acquisition to add to adjusted earnings per share in the first full financial year of ownership.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Omega, which makes products used to measure temperature, pressure, humidity and conductivity, had sales of $168 million in 2010 and employs around 700 people, Spectris said.

"We expect the acquisition to complete in the fourth quarter on satisfaction of customary closing conditions including U.S. and German antitrust clearances," Spectris said in a statement.

Spectris' industrial controls business makes barcode scanner and decoders, as well as digital and analog panels.

Shares of Spectris, which was founded in 1915 as Fairey Aviation Co Ltd and made seaplanes, closed at 1349 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at about 1.57 billion pounds ($2.55 billion). ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)