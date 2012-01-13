(Adds details)

* Sees 40 pct rise in 2011 adj operating profit

* Sees sales up 23 pct

Jan 13 Britain's Spectris expects a 40 percent rise in 2011 adjusted operating profit on strong growth in its test and measurement business, and robust demand from China.

The company, which provides instrumentation, automation and control products to the metals and mining, pharmaceutical and electronics industries, said its full-year sales were likely to be 23 percent higher than that reported in 2010.

A third of its sales came from the test and measurement business in the first half.

"Looking ahead, the macro-economic outlook is uncertain. (But) our recent acquisitions bring more resilient earnings whilst providing opportunities in growth markets," Spectris said in a statement on Friday.

The company expects an adjusted operating profit of about 200 million pounds ($306.4 million) for 2011, compared with 142.1 million pounds reported last year.

Analysts on average expect Spectris to report operating profit of 182.2 million pounds, on revenue of 1.08 billion pounds for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spectris shares, which have gained 19 percent over the last month, closed at 1410 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 1.6 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6528 British pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)