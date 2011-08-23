(Adds details)

* H1 adj pretax profit 77.7 mln stg vs 44.7 mln last year

* Raises dividend 15 pct to 8.2p

Aug 23 British electrical engineering firm Spectris Plc posted a 74 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit on strong demand from all its regions and end markets, and said it was confident of making good progress for the year.

The company, which develops productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls, for industries, including mining, pharmaceuticals and transportation, also raised its interim dividend 15 percent to 8.2 pence.

"We continue to expect that growth rates will revert to more normal levels following the strong recovery in the second half of 2010," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

January-June pretax profit before certain non-operational items was 77.7 million pounds ($127.7 million), compared with 44.7 million pounds last year. Revenue grew 25 percent to 507.2 million pounds.

Spectris shares, which have lost nearly a quarter of their value over the past month amid global growth fears, closed at 1,280 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 1.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.608 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)