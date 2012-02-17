* FY adj pretax profit jumps 40 pct

* FY rev up 23 percent to more than 1 bln stg

* FY div up 20 percent

* Says more bolt-on buys likely in 2012

Feb 17 Britain's Spectris, which provides instrumentation, automation and control products, said it would likely make some bolt-on acquisitions in 2012, following a year of record sales.

Spectris, which also raised 2011 dividend by 20 percent, said on Friday its full-year sales topped 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) for the first time, boosted by strong demand in China and three tuck-in acquisitions during the year.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we do some other small acquisitions as we go through 2012, but nothing on the scale of the Omega buy just yet," Chief Executive John O'Higgins told Reuters in an interview.

Last August, Spectris -- which serves various industries, including mining, pharmaceuticals and transportation -- agreed to buy privately held Omega Engineering for $475 million.

Egham, Surrey-based Spectris' adjusted pretax profit for the full year rose 40 percent.

The company raised its dividend 20 percent to 33.6 pence a share for the year.

Asia now accounts for 33 percent of the company's business -- on par with its European operations -- and China remains a huge growth opportunity for the company.

"China is investing in all its sectors from infrastructure to primary resources to manufacturing and we also see an investment in (research and development) taking place in China, which is very beneficial to our businesses," O'Higgins said.

Shares of Spectris were trading up 3 percent at 1711 pence on Friday morning on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6350 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore)