* Q1 like-for-like sales up 5 pct
* Says strategically well positioned for rest of 2012
* Says growth has moderated after strong recovery in 2011
April 20 Spectris Plc's first-quarter
sales rose by a fifth, helped partly by a string of acquisitions
last year.
The maker of testing and control equipment for industries
like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation,
said growth had moderated following a strong recovery in 2011.
The British company's full-year sales topped 1 billion
pounds for the first time in 2011.
The company, whose products include digital indication and
control system, semiconductor related devices, infrared
equipment for temperature measurement, gas analysis products,
and analytical x-ray systems, said it was strategically well
positioned for the rest of the year.
The engineering company acquired smaller rivals Omega
Engineering and Sixnet last year.
Total like-for-like sales rose 5 percent during the quarter
-- like-for-like sales in Asia Pacific grew 7 percent, while
comparable sales in Europe rose 2 percent.
The Surrey England-based company's shares, that have surged
over 40 percent since the start of the year, closed at 1857
pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)