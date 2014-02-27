Feb 27 Electrical engineering company Spectris
Plc said its sales rose marginally in 2013 helped by
recent acquisitions and foreign currency movements.
The company, which makes testing and control equipment for
industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and
transportation, said sales rose about 2 percent to 1.20 billion
pounds ($2.00 billion) in the 12 months ended Dec.
31.
The company benefited from the integration of its industrial
automation and communication businesses following the recent
acquisitions of Sixnet and N-Tron, Spectris said on Thursday.
Adjusted pretax profit rose 1 percent to 205.6 million
pounds. Spectris raised its full-year dividend to 42.75 pence
per share from 39 pence a year earlier.
The company had restated its results for the year earlier
following the adoption of new accounting standards, Spectris
said.