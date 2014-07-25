July 25 Electrical engineering equipment maker
Spectris Plc said first-half pretax profit slumped 10
percent, dented by a weaker- than-expected performance in the
second quarter primarily in the mining and academic research
sectors.
The company, which makes testing and control equipment for
the mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical and transportation
industries, said a strong pound also hurt its revenue and
operating profit.
The FTSE 250 company, which gets most of its revenue from
outside the UK, said its second half would benefit from
investments incurred in the first half.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)