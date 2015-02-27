Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 6.4 percent, not 8 percent)
Feb 27 Electrical engineering company Spectris Plc said its full-year adjusted pretax profit fell 6.4 percent as higher costs hurt gross margins.
Spectris said adjusted pretax profit fell to 192.5 million pounds ($297 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 205.6 million pounds a year earlier.
The company, which makes testing and control equipment for industries like mining, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and transportation, said adjusted sales fell 2 percent to 1.17 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6481 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK, April 5 Oil prices eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time high on strong U.S. private sector-jobs data, which also lifted the dollar as it backed forecasts for at least two more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.