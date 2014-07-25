July 25 Spectris Plc Ceo :

* H1 adjusted pretax profit fell 10 percent to 67.3 million stg

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 16 pence per share

* Operating profit down 12 percent at 70.1 million pounds

* H1 dividend 16.0 pence versus 14.75 pence last year

* Weaker than expected performance in metals, minerals, mining and academic research sectors resulted in a LFL sales decline of 5% in materials analysis segment

* Adverse currency translation impacted sales and operating profit by 6pp and 5pp respectively

* "second half will benefit from investments incurred in first half for new product launches, regional growth initiatives and recent acquisitions."