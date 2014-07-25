INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
July 25 Spectris Plc Ceo :
* H1 adjusted pretax profit fell 10 percent to 67.3 million stg
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 16 pence per share
* Operating profit down 12 percent at 70.1 million pounds
* H1 dividend 16.0 pence versus 14.75 pence last year
* Weaker than expected performance in metals, minerals, mining and academic research sectors resulted in a LFL sales decline of 5% in materials analysis segment
* Adverse currency translation impacted sales and operating profit by 6pp and 5pp respectively
* "second half will benefit from investments incurred in first half for new product launches, regional growth initiatives and recent acquisitions." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.