* Smaller wireless carriers blast lawmakers' spectrum
proposal
* Say current legislative language will hurt competition
* AT&T says smaller carriers looking for unfair advantage
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 Chief executives at
eight wireless carriers sent a letter to lawmakers on Wednesday,
urging them to preserve the ability of U.S. communications
regulators to design airwaves auctions.
The top executives at Sprint Nextel, Deutsche Telekom
AG's T-Mobile USA and other smaller carriers took
issue with proposed legislative restrictions that would bar the
U.S. Federal Communications Commission from setting certain
bidding rules in the next wireless spectrum auction.
The letter was sent to the 20-member panel tasked with
crafting a year-long extension to payroll tax cuts for 160
million U.S. workers by the end of February.
The panel is mulling language giving the FCC authority to
auction some airwaves currently held by TV broadcasters to
wireless companies for mobile broadband use. Estimated auction
proceeds are for as much as $28 billion, and could be used in
part as a source of revenue to help pay for tax cuts.
A provision in the current proposed language would prevent
the FCC from restricting those who can bid in the auction.
"Stripping the FCC of its auction design discretion would
disserve the public interest by permitting unchecked
participation by the two largest, best-funded wireless carriers
in future spectrum auctions," the letter said.
The companies, including Atlantic Tele-Network,
Bluegrass Cellular, C Spire Wireless, Cricket Communications,
NorthwestCell and the Rural Cellular Association, pointed to the
FCC's track record conducting some 80 auctions that raised about
$50 billion in the last 20 years without such restrictions.
Unchecked participation by top carriers AT&T Inc and
Verizon Wireless, a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc, would diminish auction
revenues and hurt competition as smaller competitors would be
discouraged from bidding, the companies said in the letter.
AT&T, which has supported the measure removing bidder
restrictions, accused the smaller carriers of wanting the FCC to
stack the deck in their favor.
"What this group proposes could not be called an auction
with a straight face. These companies should be prepared to
compete in a fair and open auction," Jim Cicconi, AT&T's senior
executive vice president of external and legislative affairs,
said in a statement.
Wireless carriers have clamored for access to more airwaves
to stave off a looming spectrum crunch that would mean clogged
networks, more dropped calls and slower connection speeds for
wireless customers.
The FCC has called for repurposing TV airwaves for mobile
broadband use since 2010, but lacks the Congressional authority
to divert funds away from the Treasury to compensate television
broadcasters for giving up some of their airwaves.
The communications regulator has said the bidding provision
being considered would handcuff its ability to preserve
competition in the wireless market.
(Reporting By Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)