UPDATE 1-CDB Aviation seeks growth as it confirms Boeing order
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
Dec 17 Spectrum ASA :
* Ferncliff Listed DAI 1 AS, company controlled by Spectrum board member Øystein Stray Spetalen, sold 6.1 million Spectrum shares at 29 Norwegian crowns ($4) per share
* Ferncliff Listed DAI AS, has undertaken a customary lock-up agreement with ABG Sundal Collier for all shares in Spectrum not sold as part of placement, for a period lasting until June 17, 2015
* Says after transaction Øystein Stray Spetalen and associated companies have a total holding of 4,181,183 Spectrum shares corresponding to 9.76 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4986 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.
NEW YORK, March 13 Puerto Rico’s federal oversight board voted unanimously on Monday to certify the government's fiscal turnaround plan, on the condition it be amended to eliminate Christmas bonuses, impose employee furloughs, and further reduce pension spending.