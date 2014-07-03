BRIEF-Avtovaz, Yandex to cooperate in integration of internet services into vehicles
* Signs memorandum of intent with Yandex LLC to jointly develop multimedia systems, including information and entertainment and navigation services
July 3 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for the treatment of an aggressive form of blood cancer was granted an accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.
The drug, Beleodaq, has been approved for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma, a rare cancer of the lymph nodes. (1.usa.gov/1iZVgY6)
The regulator grants an accelerated approval to a drug based on initial trials that show the medicine's benefit for patients with serious conditions with few or no treatment options.
Upon approval, the drug is subject to trials that must confirm its benefit.
Beleodaq works by blocking enzymes that contribute to T-cells, a type of immune cell, becoming cancerous.
The drug is intended for patients who have either relapsed or have not responded to prior treatment.
Beleodaq is the third drug to win approval for the condition since 2009, the other two being Spectrum's injection Folotyn and Celgene Corp's drug Istodax.
Irvine, California-based Spectrum's shares were up 5.5 percent at $9.20 in late morning trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Signs memorandum of intent with Yandex LLC to jointly develop multimedia systems, including information and entertainment and navigation services
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump will announce the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will revive a review of the feasibility of strict fuel efficiency standards through 2025, but will not seek to withdraw California's authority to set its own vehicle rules, a White House official said late on Tuesday.
* Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million and provides further preliminary financials for 2016