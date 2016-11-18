Nov 18 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the drugmaker's bladder cancer treatment.

The company said it was considering a new smaller study for the drug, apaziquone, that would replace the ongoing late-stage study in which patient enrollment has been stopped. (bit.ly/2g380hh) (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)