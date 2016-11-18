BRIEF-Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in Ontario
Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario
Nov 18 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected the drugmaker's bladder cancer treatment.
The company said it was considering a new smaller study for the drug, apaziquone, that would replace the ongoing late-stage study in which patient enrollment has been stopped. (bit.ly/2g380hh) (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Valvoline Inc reports strong first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results and raises full-year outlook
Omnova Solutions Inc - informed David Maynard that position of president, engineered surfaces is being eliminated