Nov 21 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc : * Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Says Fy 2013 Adjusted Non-Gaap Earnings Of $2.98 Per Share * Spectrum brands holdings inc Q4 gaap shr loss $0.70; q4 adjusted shr $0.88; q4 sales $1.14 bln * Spectrum Brands Holdings q4 shr view $0.87, rev view $1.13 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s * Spectrum Brands sees fy 2014 net sales, to increase at or above the rate of gdp vs. 2013 net sales * Spectrum Brands Holdings says expects to reduce term debt by at least $250 million in fiscal 2014 * Spectrum Brands fy 2014 rev view $4.39 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage