Nov 2 Spectrum Brands ( SPB.N ) on Wednesday added $200 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $150 million.

Credit Suisse was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: SPECTRUM BRANDS INC AMT $200 MLN COUPON 9.5 PCT MATURITY 6/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 108.50 FIRST PAY 12/15/2011 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.29 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 584 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS