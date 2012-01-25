(Follows alerts)

Jan 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would acquire rights to market cancer drug Zevalin outside of the United States from German drugmaker Bayer for 19 million euros ($24.7 million).

Spectrum, which already owns U.S. rights of Zevalin, said Bayer will get royalties based on a percentage of net sales of the drug in all territories worldwide except the United States.

In 2010, Spectrum raked in sales of $29 million from Zevalin.

Zevalin is currently approved in more than 40 countries for the treatment of follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Shares of Spectrum were trading almost flat at $15.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. ($1 = 0.7704 euros)