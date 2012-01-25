Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Jan 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would acquire rights to market cancer drug Zevalin outside of the United States from German drugmaker Bayer for 19 million euros ($24.7 million).
Spectrum, which already owns U.S. rights of Zevalin, said Bayer will get royalties based on a percentage of net sales of the drug in all territories worldwide except the United States.
In 2010, Spectrum raked in sales of $29 million from Zevalin.
Zevalin is currently approved in more than 40 countries for the treatment of follicular B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Shares of Spectrum were trading almost flat at $15.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."