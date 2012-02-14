BEIJING Feb 14 Apolo Anton Ohno has never
been one to shy away from a challenge and while the American is
relishing his ambassadorial role for the Special Olympics, the
speed skater has yet to rule out the prospect of competing at a
fourth Winter Games in 2014.
Ohno has won eight short-track speed skating medals,
including two golds, at three Winter Olympics and the
29-year-old told reporters in Beijing on Monday that he would
definitely be at the Sochi Games as either a racer or a
commentator.
"I will be there in 2014 but I am not sure if I will be
skating or not," said the flamboyant Ohno, who has also picked
up two silvers and four bronzes since his first Winter Olympics
in 2002.
"I may have one of these microphones and you may see me in
my helmet," he said, despite not having skated competitively
since the Vancouver Games in 2010.
If he does return in 2014, Ohno estimated he would need 15
months of preparations, including three months of physical
conditioning and a further year on the ice to be able to compete
for medals in Russia.
Concentrating on the present rather than the future, Ohno
used his time in Beijing to host a speed skating clinic for
Special Athletes in a country with more than one million
competitors with learning disabilities.
Helping to raise public awareness towards the Special
Olympics in the region, Ohno arrived in China fresh from a visit
to his father's homeland Japan and was keen to get more people
involved in promoting the organisation.
"The Special Olympics may not be as well known in China as
perhaps the Olympics that I competed... the Winter Games or
short track speed skating," he said.
"I think the goal is to have as many athletes as we possibly
can join and learn how to skate and learn how to do some type of
physical activity with the movement."
Ohno has also used his time off the ice to enjoy acting and
broadcasting roles but admits his competitive streak has yet to
wane and he is not ready to hang up his skates for good after 15
years in the sport.
"I feel like now I have the time that I am taking a break
away from speed skating, I can devote my energies and attention
to things I care about outside my own personal interest in this
sport," he said.
"It's primarily just gonna be if I want to continue to
pursue this sport again one more time," he added.
"I always love short track speedskating. I will always be
drawn to the sport. I lived it, I ate it, I breathed it, I
slapped it. It was my life."
