LONDON Nov 28 British construction equipment
provider Speedy Hire said its chief executive was
standing down and that the finance director of its international
unit had been suspended after it uncovered accounting
irregularities.
The company said on Thursday that, based on the information
it had available, control processes within its international
division had been repeatedly and deliberately circumvented.
Group Chief Executive Steve Corcoran will step down from the
board and leave the company at a date to be finalised, the
company said.
Speedy Hire said the issues were limited to smaller
contracts in its international division, which operates mainly
in the Middle East and accounts for 5 percent of group revenue.
It said the total financial impact of the misstatements
would amount to about 4.5 million to 5.0 million pounds,
including to hit to pretax profit for the year to end-March 2014
of about 3 million pounds ($4.9 million).
Speedy Hire said in a statement released after the market
closed that its UK business was unaffected and that it had
appointed Addleshaw Goddard LLP to conduct an independent legal
investigation.