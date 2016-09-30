Sept 30 Industrial tools and equipment rental company Speedy Hire sees half yearly pretax profit ahead of the company's expectations, helped by job cuts.

** Company says it has cut over 100 jobs since the beginning of the financial year; associated costs to be recognised as exceptional items

** Company sees revenue for the first half ended June 30 to be ahead of company expectations

** Speedy Hire says net debt to be significantly lower after disposal of mechanical plant fleet; company had said in August it would sell mechanical plant fleet for 14.4 million pounds ($18.67 million)

** Trading update comes after company's largest stakeholder, Toscafund Asset Management LLP, demanded to oust Executive Chairman Jan Astrand; shareholders voted against the demand

