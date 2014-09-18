BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 3.9 bln contract
* Says has signed a contract for delivery of compressor equipment worth almost 3.9 billion roubles ($65.82 million)
Sept 18 Speedy Hire Plc :
* Refinancing of funding arrangements
* Says has completed a refinancing of its funding arrangements, which were due to mature in august 2015
* Says with effect from 17 september 2014, group has secured a new £180 million 5-year asset-based revolving facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says has signed a contract for delivery of compressor equipment worth almost 3.9 billion roubles ($65.82 million)
LONDON, March 14 British online supermarket Ocado maintained double-digit sales growth in its latest quarter as the industry started to push through higher prices to take account of the weaker pound, it said on Tuesday.
* China data reinforces idea of stronger demand (Recasts, adds comment, changes dateline from Melbourne)