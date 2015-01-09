PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 9 Speedy Hire Plc
* Russell Down will join board with effect from 6 april 2015 and assume role of group finance director
* Russell Down has been Group Finance Director since 2008 at Hyder Consulting Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.