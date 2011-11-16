* H1 underlying pretax profit 4.8 mln stg vs pretax loss 9.9 mln stg

Nov 16 Tool-rental firm Speedy Hire posted an underlying pretax profit for the first half, helped by cost cuts and disposal of its loss-making accommodation unit, and said it drew confidence for the future from order book strength.

Speedy Hire, whose customers include the world's No. 3 retailer Tesco and British engineering firm Costain , said it expected to meet full-year forecasts.

The order book strength is derived from core and regulated infrastructure markets of water, waste, energy and transport, the company said.

Speedy Hire also said improvement in trading performance for the first half was led by a recovery in its UK & Ireland business.

In April, the company had sold its accommodation hire unit to reduce its debt pile.

Speedy Hire, whose net debt fell by 32 percent to 77 million pounds since March, maintained its interim dividend at 0.2 pence.

April-September underlying pretax profit was 4.8 million pounds, compared with a pretax loss of 9.9 million pounds last year. Underlying revenue rose marginally to 158.9 million pounds.

Speedy hire shares, which have shed 30 percent of their value since the sale of its accommodation-hire unit, closed at 19 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)