European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
COLOMBO, Aug 6 Group results for Sri Lanka's conglomerate Aitken Spence for the first quarter ended June 30, 2012, as released on Monday (in millions of rupees unless stated):
Q1 2012/13 Q1 2011/12
Net profit 640.57 550.74
Earnings per share
(basic, rupees) 1.58 1.36
Revenue 8,614.00 5,583.71
NOTE - Results provisional and subject to audit. Aitken Spence has investments in sectors from leisure to transport, cargo and power generation. It is the ninth heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
Feb 21 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.