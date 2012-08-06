COLOMBO, Aug 6 Group results for Sri Lanka's conglomerate Aitken Spence for the first quarter ended June 30, 2012, as released on Monday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q1 2012/13 Q1 2011/12

Net profit 640.57 550.74

Earnings per share

(basic, rupees) 1.58 1.36

Revenue 8,614.00 5,583.71

NOTE - Results provisional and subject to audit. Aitken Spence has investments in sectors from leisure to transport, cargo and power generation. It is the ninth heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)