SINGAPORE Oct 12 Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) on Wednesday posted a 22 percent drop in full-year net profit due to an absence of earnings from property development and said the outlook was uncertain.

SPH, which has a near-monopoly on newspaper publishing in Singapore, earned S$388.6 million ($303 million) in the financial year ended August 2011, down from S$497.9 million a year earlier.

Operating revenue for its core newspaper and magazine business grew 4 percent to S$1.01 billion.

SPH's 2009/10 financial year results were boosted by S$154.2 million in pretax profit from a residential development project.

SPH said it will pay a dividend of 17 Singapore cents, comprising a final dividend of 9 cents and a special dividend of 8 cents, down from 20 cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.283 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)