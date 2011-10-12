SINGAPORE Oct 12 Singapore Press Holdings (SPH)
on Wednesday posted a 22 percent drop in full-year net
profit due to an absence of earnings from property development
and said the outlook was uncertain.
SPH, which has a near-monopoly on newspaper publishing in
Singapore, earned S$388.6 million ($303 million) in the
financial year ended August 2011, down from S$497.9 million a
year earlier.
Operating revenue for its core newspaper and magazine
business grew 4 percent to S$1.01 billion.
SPH's 2009/10 financial year results were boosted by S$154.2
million in pretax profit from a residential development project.
SPH said it will pay a dividend of 17 Singapore cents,
comprising a final dividend of 9 cents and a special dividend of
8 cents, down from 20 cents a year ago.
($1 = 1.283 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Cerelia Lim; Editing by Kevin Lim)