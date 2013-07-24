BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
SINGAPORE, July 24 SPH Reit Management Pte Ltd , controlled by media group Singapore Press Holdings Ltd, debuted at S$0.98 per unit, up nearly 9 percent from the offering price of S$0.90, the top end of its indicative range.
The latest REIT, whose assets include two shopping malls in Singapore, joined a string of REITs and business trusts, which have been popular as investors seek higher yields in a low-interest environment.
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales