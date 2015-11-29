BRIEF-Enstar Group exercises accordion feature under its revolving credit facility
* Enstar Group Ltd - on March 20, 2017, co exercised accordion feature available under its amended and restated $665 million revolving credit facility
DUBAI Nov 29 Indian budget airline SpiceJet plans to order more than 150 planes in the current financial year, the airline's chairman said on Sunday.
"We are in the process of placing a large aircraft order. The airline will order in excess of 150 planes - we hope to do that in this financial year," Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman and managing director, told a news conference in Dubai. The financial year will end in March.
He said the airline was generating enough money internally but had unused credit lines that could be utilised to pay for the aircraft. SpiceJet has no intention of diluting equity to pay for the planes, he said. (Reporting By Matt Smith; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Global Net Lease Inc - on March 23, , James Nelson was elected as member of board of directors of co to serve as a director effective immediately