NEW DELHI Nov 14 India's budget carrier
Spicejet will evaluate the option of selling stake to
a foreign carrier if the government were to change rules, its
chief executive said on Monday.
"We will evaluate it on the same basis as anything else. We
are a business. We don't need a bailout, whether it's from a
government or from a foreign airline," Neil Mills told Reuters
in a telephonic interview, adding that the airline is currently
not in talks with any foreign carrier.
India allows up to 49 percent foreign investment in Indian
carriers but bars foreign carriers from picking stake. But with
most carriers suffering losses, the government is now mulling
allowing foreign airlines to pick up stake in local carriers.
"FDI (foreign direct investment) should be allowed because
FDI by airlines is no different from FDI from any other
company," Mills said.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)