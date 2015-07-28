DUBAI, July 28 Qatar Airways, which owns a 10 percent stake in British Airways owner IAG, is not in talks to buy a stake in Indian carrier SpiceJet nor is it interested in doing so, it said on Tuesday.

"Qatar Airways is not in talks to pursue a commercial stake in SpiceJet. There is no interest from the airline to engage in a partnership," it said in a statement on its website.

The statement follows rumours in India this week that Qatar Airways or Dubai's low-cost carrier flydubai were looking to buy a stake.

SpiceJet shares have surged for four sessions, hitting a two-year closing high on Tuesday at 26.60 rupees ($0.4163).

Qatar Airways said the only airline it is talking to regarding a stake purchase is low-cost carrier Indigo.

($1 = 63.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Jason Neely)