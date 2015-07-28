DUBAI, July 28 Qatar Airways, which owns a 10
percent stake in British Airways owner IAG, is not in
talks to buy a stake in Indian carrier SpiceJet nor is
it interested in doing so, it said on Tuesday.
"Qatar Airways is not in talks to pursue a commercial stake
in SpiceJet. There is no interest from the airline to engage in
a partnership," it said in a statement on its website.
The statement follows rumours in India this week that Qatar
Airways or Dubai's low-cost carrier flydubai were looking to buy
a stake.
SpiceJet shares have surged for four sessions, hitting a
two-year closing high on Tuesday at 26.60 rupees ($0.4163).
Qatar Airways said the only airline it is talking to
regarding a stake purchase is low-cost carrier Indigo.
($1 = 63.9000 Indian rupees)
