BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
NEW DELHI Nov 26 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Monday that some foreign investors have expressed interests to pick up a stake in the company following a recent rule change, but it was premature to comment on a possible deal.
Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways and SpiceJet are in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife has cut ties with an elementary school whose operator is under fire for buying state-owned land at a rock-bottom price in a furore rapidly developing into a political headache for Abe.