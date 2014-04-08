BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
PARIS, April 8 French energy services group Spie on Tuesday confirmed it plans to go public with an IPO that analysts have said could value the firm at 3 to 4 billion euros ($4.1-5.5 billion).
Spie, owned by private equity firms Ardian and Clayton Dubilier & Rice and by Quebec's Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said in a statement it was ahead of schedule with its strategic planning and could now envisage a bourse listing.
French media said in late 2012 that Spie was considering a listing in 2014. ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: