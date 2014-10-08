LONDON/PARIS Oct 8 French energy services firm Spie is struggling to attract investors for its Paris listing amid tough market conditions, with books still not covered the day before the deal is due to price and start trading, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The company is planning to sell up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) of new and existing shares on the Euronext Paris exchange, valuing it at up to 2.75 billion euros.

Spie and its private equity backer Ardian declined to comment on Wednesday, while the firm's other owners, Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Canadian investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, were not immediately available to comment.