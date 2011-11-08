* Mezzanine loan or private high-yield bond considered

* Banks have 2.8 bln euros of bridge loans to bonds

* Credit funds have appetite to invest

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, Nov 8 The banks that underwrote a 375 million euro ($515.7 million) bridge loan to a planned high-yield bond for French engineering group Spie are considering alternative junior debt instruments, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The banks are considering converting the bond bridge loan into a mezzanine loan as seen in the buyout of Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct and a private high-yield bond, although a public high-yield bond issue is still an option, bankers said.

Arrangers HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are speaking to a mix of credit and mezzanine funds which are keen to lend while the European high-yield bond market remains challenging.

"A preferred route would be a subordinated instrument that would be placed through a private placement," a banker close to the deal said.

The attempt to sell Spie's bond bridge loan is the latest move by banks to de-risk positions on deals that were caught in the market after August's volatility. Banks are currently holding 2.8 billion euros of bridge loans.

HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale led a 1.34 billion euro debt package backing the buyout of Spie by a private equity consortium led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, AXA Private Equity and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec from PAI Partners.

Mezzanine and credit investors are interested in investing in the overhanging loans, which typically offer substantial discounts, but the debt is an expensive alternative to bank finance for private equity firms.

Dislocation in the European high-yield market means that alternative junior debt will be seen increasingly frequently as conditions remain chopping in the public bond markets.

"It is inevitable that we will see alternatives being considered to the traditional bridge to high-yield bonds as the high-yield market remains challenging," said Jonathan Bloom, finance partner at Ropes and Gray.

"Options will include private high-yield or mezzanine loans with high yield covenants which will provide issuers with operational flexibility and limited execution risk. Pursuing such options can be an efficient and faster way of allowing banks to reduce debt from otherwise burdened balance sheets," he added.

Europe's high-yield market has shown signs of life recently.

Last week French car parts maker Faurecia increased an inaugural deal by 50 million euro to 350 million euros.

Swedish cable company Com Hem also managed to raise a 287 million euro subordinated high-yield bond, but at a roughly 5 percent discount. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)