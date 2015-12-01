FRANKFURT Dec 1 Germany's influential
newsweekly Der Spiegel said on Tuesday it would shed around a
fifth of its staff and start charging for some articles online
as it tries to fight a decline in advertising and circulation.
One of Europe's largest news magazines, Der Spiegel has a
circulation of about 870,000. Known for its investigative
reporting, it is seen as required reading for the German
political, business and cultural elite.
It also runs a popular free news website, which includes
some content from the magazine although most of the longer
articles are only available in the print version, which can also
be downloaded in full for a fee.
Germany is home to Europe's largest print media market, but
it - like the industry at large - has been suffering from
falling advertising revenues and the reluctance of consumers to
pay for print publications they can read mostly for free online.
That has caused a number of high-profile casualties, most
notably that of business newspaper Financial Times Deutschland,
which shut down in 2012.
The Hamburg-based Spiegel-Verlag, part of the Spiegel group
that includes monthly Manager Magazin, aims to cut its annual
costs for materials and staff by about 16 million euros ($17
million) by the end of 2017. That would concern about 150 jobs
"These are tough and painful cuts that we are facing ... But
there is unfortunately no alternative to these job cuts if we
want to secure the financial future of our companies,"
Spiegel-Verlag head Thomas Hass said in a statement.
Spiegel said it was looking to launch new offers like
regional sections in the weekly magazine, a curated digital news
service potentially called Spiegel daily and a fee-based
international version. It will post its first pay-to-view
article online in the coming weeks.
"It is important for the future of quality journalism that
deeply researched and excellently written articles are not only
printed but also sold in a digital form and not just given away
for free," editor-in-chief Klaus Brinkbaeumer.
Spiegel-Verlag currently has 727 employees, while the
overall Spiegel group has about 1,100.
($1 = 0.9423 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)