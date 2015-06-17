FRANKFURT, June 17 Spiegel-Verlag, publisher of
German magazine Der Spiegel, will cut costs by 15 million euros
($17 million) over the next two years, it said on Wednesday,
blaming falling advertising revenues and declining circulation.
The move follows years of crisis in Germany's media industry
that have caused a number of high-profile casualties, most
notably that of business newspaper Financial Times Deutschland,
which shut down in 2012.
"All media companies that produce high-quality journalism at
high costs like Spiegel have big challenges ahead of them," said
Spiegel-Verlag head Thomas Hass, adding that ad revenues had
been in decline for years while costs remained stable.
"We are running the risk of sliding into the red soon."
A spokeswoman said there would be job cuts, but could not
say how many.
Spiegel-Gruppe, which employs 1,139 staff and includes
Spiegel-Verlag, online portal Spiegel-Online, as well as monthly
Manager Magazin, made sales of 285 million euros and profit
after tax of 25 million in 2014.
That compares with sales of 353 million euros and profit
after tax of 48 million in 2007.
Germany is home to Europe's largest print media market and
has been suffering from falling advertising revenues and the
reluctance of consumers to pay for print publications they can
read mostly for free online.
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing
by David Clarke)