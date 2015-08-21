TAIPEI Aug 21 Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) on Friday said it would buy up to 25 percent of Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd (SPIL) for an amount likely exceeding T$30 billion ($918.98 million).

ASE will buy SPIL stock in the open market through late September pending regulatory approval, ASE, the world's top chip packager and tester, said in a statement. The purchase would be an investment with no bearing on SPIL's operations, ASE said.

SPIL, the industry's third-biggest packager, told Reuters by telephone it was unaware of the potential acquisition before ASE's announcement.

The purchase would be the latest in the chip industry as players seek to overcome technological challenges raised by the Internet of Things, where everyday products are monitored and controlled online. Avago Technologies Ltd, Intel Corp and NXP Semiconductors NV have all announced multi-billion dollar deals this year.

"In the face of intensifying global competition and the rise of new contenders, the drive for consolidation of the semiconductor industry is becoming increasingly apparent," said ASE, a key supplier for Apple Inc's Apple Watch.

ASE said it would offer T$45 per common share of SPIL and T$225 ($6.89) per American Depositary Share payable in the equivalent amount of U.S. dollars.

SPIL shares closed down 0.9 percent at T$33.50 in Taipei ahead of ASE's announcement. Its ADSs last traded at US$5.18. ($1 = 32.6440 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)