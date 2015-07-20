(Adds comment from officials, Exxon spokesman and industry
source)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, July 20 A section of a key Gulf Coast
waterway was shut after two barges collided Monday, setting one
afire and possibly spilling a gasoline additive near the
entrance to the Houston Ship Channel, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), which runs between barrier
islands and the coast of the U.S. mainland in the Gulf of
Mexico, was shut from where it intersects the Houston Ship
Channel to Mile Market 350 on the ICW.
The Houston Ship Channel itself, which supplies the nation's
busiest petrochemical port, remained open after the collision
shortly after 1 a.m. local time (0600 GMT). Early media reports
erroneously said a channel section had been closed, but it was
unaffected.
The Coast Guard said it took over four hours to extinguish
the blaze on one of the barges, which was carrying 1 million
gallons of the highly volatile gasoline additive naphtha.
The Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office said it
was unclear if any of the naphtha spilled into the waterway.
"At this time the impact on the environment is minimal,"
Trang Vu, senior response officer with Texas General Land
Office, an agency which manages many state-owned areas.
A Coast Guard spokesman said naphtha evaporates quickly and
that 20,000 gallons spilled in the Ship Channel earlier this
year evaporated in three hours.
The collision occurred when one tug pulling the barges lost
power, the Coast Guard said. It reported no injuries.
For Gulf Coast U.S. refiners, the ICW is primarily used to
ship refined products like gasoline, diesel, gas oil and naphtha
to other plants.
A source familiar with Gulf Coast refinery production said
there was likely to be little impact to production from the ICW
section shutdown.
At Exxon Mobil Corp 's 560,500 barrel per day (bpd)
Baytown, Texas refinery operations were normal and unaffected by
the ICW barge collision, company spokesman Todd Spitler said.
That refinery is the second largest in the United States.
A dispatcher for the Houston ship pilots association said
vessels moving on the Ship Channel near the ICW entrance were
moving at a slower speed on Monday morning.
"The ICW on the Bolivar (Peninsula) side is closed, no
effect on the Ship Channel," the dispatcher said. "They have to
slow when they go through the area, but other than that there's
no problems."
(Additional reorting by Koustav Samanta and Nallur Sethuraman
in Bengaluru and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York.; Editing by
and Bernadette Baum and W Simon)