JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesia's PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia (Spindo) plans to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($109 million) by floating a 20-30 percent stake in an initial public offering in the first half of next year, a director told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We haven't appointed any underwriter yet and are still waiting for the market response. We are keen to work with foreign underwriters," said director Soediarto Soerjoprahono.

Spindo's sister company, PT Saranasentral Bajatama, also has an IPO planned in December to sell 400 million shares at a price range of 250-425 rupiah per share, with Makinta Securities acting as underwriter.

"We are offering a smaller sized IPO to see the market appetite before offering Spindo to the public," Soerjoprahono said, referring to the listing of Saranasentral Bajatama, a maker of steel plates and coils.

Spindo, based in Surabaya in eastern Java, specializes in large diameter pipes for oil and gas and other industries. Clients includes Chevron and Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina, according to its website. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)