JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesia's PT Steel Pipe
Industry of Indonesia (Spindo) plans to raise 1 trillion rupiah
($109 million) by floating a 20-30 percent stake in an initial
public offering in the first half of next year, a director told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We haven't appointed any underwriter yet and are still
waiting for the market response. We are keen to work with
foreign underwriters," said director Soediarto Soerjoprahono.
Spindo's sister company, PT Saranasentral Bajatama, also has
an IPO planned in December to sell 400 million shares at a price
range of 250-425 rupiah per share, with Makinta Securities
acting as underwriter.
"We are offering a smaller sized IPO to see the market
appetite before offering Spindo to the public," Soerjoprahono
said, referring to the listing of Saranasentral Bajatama, a
maker of steel plates and coils.
Spindo, based in Surabaya in eastern Java, specializes in
large diameter pipes for oil and gas and other industries.
Clients includes Chevron and Indonesian state energy
firm Pertamina, according to its website.
