BRIEF-Novo Nordisk launches Fiasp-drug in Canada
* Says Fiasp, a new, fast-acting mealtime insulin for the treatmentof diabetes in adults, has been launched in Canada on Monday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
Feb 3 Spineguard SA :
* Spineguard receives FDA clearance to market its PediGuard products for minimally invasive surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Irakli Gogia, previously chief operating officer, appointed as CFO, combining two functions - finance and operations