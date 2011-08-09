(For more Reuters DEALTALKs, click DEALTALK/)
By Alexander Huebner and Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, Aug 9 Investment bankers are pitching
Kraft-style demergers to German corporates as a way of
rescuing deals threatened by market turbulence.
Last week, Kraft Foods announced a move to spin off its
snacks unit in the hope of unlocking value of the different
parts of its business.
In Germany, a raft of companies including ThyssenKrupp
, Rheinmetall and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) are
seeking to raise the valuation of their companies by shedding
businesses like Osram, Kolbenschmidt Pierburg and Thyssen
stainless.
The European market for new listings has had a tough year,
with more than 20 deals pulled. Many of those companies which
did manage to debut are now trading below their offer price.
Even before the quiet summer peiod, investors had become
increasingly choosy about which IPO candidates they would back,
often demanding big discounts and prompting many companies to
scrap flotations rather than sell at rock-bottom prices.
Market volatility caused by the U.S. debt problem and now
the eurozone crisis make hopes of a September IPO revival
increasingly unlikely as banks struggle to convince investors
it's the right time to buy shares.
U.S. stock markets have fallen more than 10 percent in the
last week on concerns over a global economic slump, exacerbated
by Standard & Poor's downgrade late last week of the United
States' credit rating.
In Europe, stocks fell for the eighth consecutive trading
day in high volume across the continent following steep losses
in Asia, with Germany's DAX index down more than 6 percent at
one point.
So bankers have changed their pitch.
"Every company should have a plan B in their back pocket,"
Barbara Boehnlein, director, equity capital markets at Royal
Bank of Scotland told Reuters Insider TV. "IPOs, as we have
known them, are a model of the past."
Instead, bankers are recommending a spin-off to legally
separate a unit. But rather than selling the shares, investors
in the parent company will receive them in addition to holding
shares in the parent company, much in the same way that
shareholders in Bayer (BAYGn.DE) received shares in specialty
chemicals unit Lanxess .
"The spin-off is the new IPO," a senior bank advisor said,
echoing comments made by Siemens finance director Joe Kaeser,
who signalled there is value in having a separate listing, even
if an IPO is not achieved.
"A spin-off is one of the few deals that are not dependent
on the market environment," another investment banker, who is
involved in large merger and acquisition deals, said.
ThyssenKrupp said it would sell or spin off its stainless
steel business, which makes up roughly 18 percent of group
revenues.
German industrial group Rheinmetall last month said it is
looking into carving out its automotive parts division to focus
on defence technology.
Siemens may be forced to demerge Osram and give the shares
to existing Siemens shareholders after the chances of a
successful listing dimmed with a drop in its valuation when
rival Philips flagged a grim outlook after a surprise
quarterly loss.
