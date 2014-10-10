BRIEF-Wistron NeWeb announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.7 per share to shareholders for 2016
Oct 10 Spir Communication SA :
* Says its Imprimeries IPS unit has signed a three-year contract with Groupe Play Bac Presse
* Says Imprimeries IPS will print two children's magazines for Play Bac Source text: bit.ly/1oXXG6T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.7 per share to shareholders for 2016
March 15 Av Tech Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Qr4QCp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 15 Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd