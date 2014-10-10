Oct 10 Spir Communication SA :

* Says its Imprimeries IPS unit has signed a three-year contract with Groupe Play Bac Presse

* Says Imprimeries IPS will print two children's magazines for Play Bac Source text: bit.ly/1oXXG6T