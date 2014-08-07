Aug 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a
manufacturer of steam-control valves and pumps, said first-half
pretax profit fell 3 percent as the British firm took a beating
from the impact of a strong pound.
The company, which caters to healthcare and petrochemical
industries, said it expected its markets to remain challenging
in the second half but a larger backlog will help.
Pretax profit fell to 63.5 million pounds for the six months
ended June 30 from 65.5 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue declined 4 percent to 319.2 million pounds.
Analysts on an average expected a pretax profit of 67
million pounds and revenue of 321 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
