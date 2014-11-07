The story headlined "UPDATE 1-Spirax-Sarco expects full-year profit slightly better than forecast" is wrong and is withdrawn. The company did not forecast full-year operating profit or sales. It said that, if current exchange rates prevail for the remainder of the year, it expects sales for 2014 to be reduced by 6.3 percent on translation compared with full-year 2013 average exchange rates. The impact on operating profit would be an estimated 10 percent for the year, reflecting the same additional exchange transaction effects. The error also appeared in a previous version of the story. There will be no substitute. STORY_NUMBER: L4N0SX4NO STORY_DATE: 07/11/2014 STORY_TIME: 0838 GMT