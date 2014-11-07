Nov 7 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc

* Interim dividend 19.5 penceper share

* Group operating profit at constant currency was ahead of comparable period in 2013

* Group operating profit margin remained ahead on both a constant currency and reported basis

* Remain focused on taking actions to out- perform our markets and we will continue to focus on costs

* Order book remains at a relatively high level, which is supportive of our expectation for sales growth in remainder of year

