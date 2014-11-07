Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Nov 7 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc
* Interim dividend 19.5 penceper share
* Group operating profit at constant currency was ahead of comparable period in 2013
* Group operating profit margin remained ahead on both a constant currency and reported basis
* Remain focused on taking actions to out- perform our markets and we will continue to focus on costs
* Order book remains at a relatively high level, which is supportive of our expectation for sales growth in remainder of year
* If current exchange rates prevail for remainder of year, we expect sales for 2014 will be reduced by 6.3% on translation compared with full-year 2013 average exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.