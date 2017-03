Aug 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc :

* H1 revenue 319.2 mln stg versus 331.6 mln stg

* Currency headwind reduced reported sales by 7.6 pct and profit by 12 pct versus first half year 2013

* H1 profit before taxation 63.5 mln stg versus 65.5 mln stg

* Interim dividend 19.5 pence per share

* Anticipate that our markets will remain challenging but as we enter second half year