May 20 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc

* 2014 has started in line with our expectations, which remain unchanged for full year.

* For four months ended 30 th april 2014, organic sales increased by nearly 4 percent and acquisitions added nearly 1 percent.

* Currency headwinds reduced sales on translation, leaving reported sales marginally lower than prior year.

* Sales growth was strongest in Americas, with increases in both North and Latin America.

* Assume that our markets will exhibit low levels of growth, in line with modest overall improvement in industrial production growth through course of 2014

* Group will make further progress in 2014.