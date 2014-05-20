May 20 Spirax-sarco Engineering Plc
* 2014 has started in line with our expectations, which
remain unchanged for full year.
* For four months ended 30 th april 2014, organic sales
increased by nearly 4 percent and acquisitions added nearly 1
percent.
* Currency headwinds reduced sales on translation, leaving
reported sales marginally lower than prior year.
* Sales growth was strongest in Americas, with increases in
both North and Latin America.
* Assume that our markets will exhibit low levels of growth,
in line with modest overall improvement in industrial production
growth through course of 2014
* Group will make further progress in 2014.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: