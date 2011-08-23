* H1 adj pretax profit 63 mln stg vs 54.9 mln stg last yr

* Revenue up 11 pct at 307.7 mln stg

* Raises interim dividend to 14.8p, up 14 pct from last yr

Aug 23 Britain's Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc's first-half adjusted pretax profit rose 15 percent, helped by higher demand for its steam specialties products in emerging markets, but said the pace of growth had slowed in the second-half.

The company, which supplies, steam traps, condensate pumps, boiler controls and systems to the pharmaceutical, petrochemical and waste industries, said it would not be immune but resilient to a further slowdown in the rate of growth of the world economy.

Spirax-Sarco said it delivered growth ahead of its markets for the first half as it focused on energy saving, emissions reduction and process improvements.

The company, which competes with American industrial product manufacturers like Flowserve and Idex , raised its interim dividend by 14 percent to 14.8 pence.

January-June adjusted pretax profit rose to 63 million pounds ($103.5 million) from 54.9 million pounds last year. Revenue was up 11 percent at 307.7 million pounds.

Shares in the Cheltenham-based company, which have shed 16 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at 1,665 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at 1.2 billion pounds.

