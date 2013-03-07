March 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc, a maker of boiler control systems, reported a marginally higher full-year profit and declared a special dividend of 100 pence per share.

The company said trading so far this year has been in line with its expectations.

Spirax-Sarco's adjusted full-year pretax profit rose 1 percent to 138.5 million pounds ($208.5 million).

Revenue rose 2 percent to 661.7 million pounds.

In addition to the special dividend, the company also raised its final dividend by 8 percent to 37 pence per share.

Shares of the company, which have risen 26 percent in the last six months, closed at 2503 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.