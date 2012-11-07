UPDATE 6-Oil gains as bullish bets on rising prices hit record high
* UAE and Iraq pledge to catch up with production cut targets
LONDON Nov 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC : * Engng - acquisition * Spirax Sarco acquires the business/assets of its chilean distributor * Total consideration of £3.3 million * Transaction is expected to make an immediate small positive contribution to
group earnings
* UAE and Iraq pledge to catch up with production cut targets
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story)
MOSCOW, Feb 27 Oil production at Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oilfield, which is expected to be launched later this year by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, is expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of oil in 2017, a company official said on Monday.