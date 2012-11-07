Rosneft says Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye field to produce 0.8 mln T of oil in 2017

MOSCOW, Feb 27 Oil production at Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oilfield, which is expected to be launched later this year by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, is expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of oil in 2017, a company official said on Monday.