LONDON Aug 22 Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC
:
* Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC H1 sales
313.5 million STG
versus 307.7 million STG year ago
* Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC half year
adjusted pretax
profit 59.3 million STG versus 63 million STG year ago
* Auto alert - Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC interim
dividend 16 pence
per share
* Second half year has started well with stronger organic sales
growth of 10%
in July
* Implementing cost reduction actions that will yield annual
cost savings of £5
million