LONDON, March 7 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC : * Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC -FY sales rose 2 percent to

661.7 million STG * Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC -final dividend up 8 percent

to 37 pence per share * Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC -total dividend 53 pence per

share * 2012 revenue £661.7M * 2012 adjusted profit before tax £138.5M * 2012 special dividend per share 100.0P * 2013 has started in line with expectations * Says anticipates that low rates of industrial production growth will persist

in most of its mature markets in 2013